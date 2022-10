New Suit - Employment

Cook County, Compass Group and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was brought by Malkinson & Halpern on behalf of Kelly Ashley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05606, Ashley v. Morrison Management Specialists Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2022, 2:05 PM