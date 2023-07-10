Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Innovative Quality Solutions d/b/a Boss Railcar Movers and John Ying to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former vice president and general manager, accuses the defendant of breaching an agreement to provide three percent equity in the company to the plaintiff after three years of employment. The case is 4:23-cv-00473, Ashley v. Innovative Quality Solutions LLC et al.
Missouri
July 10, 2023, 8:29 PM