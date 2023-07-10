Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Innovative Quality Solutions d/b/a Boss Railcar Movers and John Ying to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former vice president and general manager, accuses the defendant of breaching an agreement to provide three percent equity in the company to the plaintiff after three years of employment. The case is 4:23-cv-00473, Ashley v. Innovative Quality Solutions LLC et al.

Missouri

July 10, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Myron Ashley

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys, LLP

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

Hkm Employment Attorneys

defendants

Innovative Quality Solutions, LLC

John Ying

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract