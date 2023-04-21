Who Got The Work

Geico Advantage Insurance Co. has turned to lawyers Chenelle L. Jackson and Cheryl A. Grames of McCormick Barstow LLP to defend a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, over a disputed claim arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 7 in Nevada District Court by Jennings & Fulton on behalf of Ashley Primack. The suit also targets Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and other defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, is 2:23-cv-00359, Ashley Primack vs Taylor Murphy, et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 11:03 AM

McCormick Barstow Sheppard

Keating Law Group

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute