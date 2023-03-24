New Suit - Trademark

Cloudflare, a website infrastructure and security company, and Inter Connects Inc. were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Foley & Lardner on behalf of Ashley Neyette Inc. and Bernardo Fashions LLC, accuses the defendants of hosting two websites that sell counterfeit copies of genuine Bernardo products under the 'Bernardo Fashions' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02457, Ashley Neyette, Inc et al v. CloudFlare, Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

March 24, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Neyette, Inc

Bernardo Fashions LLC

Foley & Lardner

defendants

CloudFlare, Inc.

Inter Connects Inc.

John Does 1-5

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims