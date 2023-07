New Suit - Trademark

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Ashjin LLC d/b/a the Hot Room. The suit takes aim at competitor Studio H Yoga d/b/a Hot Room Ann Arbor for allegedly causing customer confusion due to having a similar name to the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11695, Ashjin, LLC v. Studio H Yoga L.C.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 5:06 PM

Ashjin, LLC

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Studio H Yoga L.C.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims