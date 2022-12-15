Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London Subscribing to Policy No. Vnb-Cn-0001431-03 and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of Ashi Hotels LLC and Ashi Houma Hotels LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05289, Ashi Houma Hotels LLC et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London Subscribing to Policy No. Vnb-Cn-0001431-03 et al.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 5:11 AM