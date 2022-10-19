Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Independent Specialty Insurance Company and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over Hurricane related property damages, was filed by Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of Ashi Houma Hotels d/b/a Homewood Suites, Gulf Coast Hotel Group and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-05740, Ashi Houma Hotels LLC Dba Homewood Suites et al v. Independent Specialty Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 5:17 AM