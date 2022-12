New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a lawsuit Sunday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Ashford Leebcor Enterprises LLC regarding alleged breach of a subcontract. The complaint takes aim at Percy Dixon & Sons and United States Fire Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00125, Ashford Leebcor Enterprises, LLC v. Percy Dixon & Sons, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 10:50 AM