Removed To Federal Court

Fitzgerald Motors Inc. on Friday removed a class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Social Justice Law Collective, accuses the defendant of placing sales calls in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Fitzgerald Motors is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 8:22-cv-02242, Asher Walli, LLC, individually and on Behalf of all similarly situated v. Fitzgerald Motors, Inc.

Automotive

September 30, 2022, 7:05 PM