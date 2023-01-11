New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission was sued on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit, brought by the Fidelity National Law Group on behalf of Michael W. Ashe and Sheri L. Ashe, seeks to enjoin the FTC from enforcing a nearly $14 million lien on property sold to the plaintiffs by Kevin Hargrave and Tiffany L. Hargrave, who are also names as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00041, Ashe et al. v. Hargrave et al.

Government

January 11, 2023, 5:52 PM