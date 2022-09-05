Who Got The Work

Paul G. Karlsgodt of Baker & Hostetler and John S. Craiger and Michelle M. Buckley of Polsinelli have stepped in as defense counsel to Yuma Regional Medical Center in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed July 21 in Arizona District Court by Migliaccio & Rathod and Perez Law Group, accuses defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, is 2:22-cv-01223, Ashby et al v. Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Health Care

September 05, 2022, 4:29 AM