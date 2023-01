New Suit - Employment

Locke Lord, 23andMe, Ancestry.com DNA and Service King Paint and Body were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00034, Ash v. Service King Paint and Body LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 06, 2023, 5:58 PM