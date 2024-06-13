Who Got The Work

Hodgson Russ partner Jodyann Galvin has entered an appearance for Flora Growth Corp. and Flora Growth U.S. Holdings Corp. in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, which arises from Flora's purchase of JustCBD for $63.5 million, was filed April 30 in New York Southern District Court by Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan on behalf of ASH Group of Florida, Just Brands USA and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to transfer stock and pay over $38 million to complete the acquisition. The suit also accuses the defendants of failing to disclose its liabilities to the plaintiffs to investors. The defendants are also represented by Dorsey & Whitney. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-03300, Ash Group of Florida Inc. et al v. Flora Growth Corp. et al.

Cannabis

June 13, 2024, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Ash Group of Florida Inc.

Fmmd Network, LLC

Hassan Rakine

Just Brands USA Inc.

Mitha Management Group LLC

SSGI Financial Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan P.A.

defendants

Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth U.S. Holdings Corp.

defendant counsels

Hodgson Russ

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws