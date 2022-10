Who Got The Work

Jenny H. Wang of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for the Lincoln National Life Ins. Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 23 in California Eastern District Court by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Cynthia Aseltine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison Claire, is 2:22-cv-01495, Aseltine v. The Lincoln National Life Ins. Co.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 7:24 AM