Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods and Goodwin Procter on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Bank of America to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by KalielGold, the Van Winkle Law Firm and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, accuses the defendant of charging a hidden $15 fee on incoming wire transfers. The case is 3:23-cv-00235, Aseltine v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Aseltine

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract