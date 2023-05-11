New Suit - Contract

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Maine District Court on behalf of Besse Medical, a supplier of medical and pharmaceutical products. The suit pursues claims against ophthalmology practice Vision Care of Maine and its owner Curt Tyler Young. The court case seeks to recover almost $4 million that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting on a credit agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00201, Asd Specialty Healthcare LLC v. Vision Care Of Maine, Limited Liability Company et al.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Asd Specialty Healthcare LLC

Plaintiffs

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

defendants

Curt Tyler Young

Vision Care Of Maine, Limited Liability Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract