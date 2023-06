Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Retina Macula Specialists of Miami to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged unpaid invoices, was filed by Statman Harris on behalf of ASD Specialty HealthCare, doing business as Besse Medical. The case is 1:23-cv-00394, Asd Specialty HealthCare, LLC d/b/a Besse Medical v. Retina Macula Specialists of Miami, LLC.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Asd Specialty HealthCare, LLC d/b/a Besse Medical

defendants

Retina Macula Specialists of Miami, LLC

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract