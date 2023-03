New Suit

Walmart was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Friday in Oregon District Court. The suit, brought by Carney Badley Spellman on behalf of Ascot Specialty Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a shoplifter who stole a flare gun and set it off in the Walmart parking lot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00309, Ascot Specialty Insurance Co. v. Walmart Inc.