New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Ascot Insurance Company. The suit names Wesley Kensington Partners I and II LLC and Adrianne Hardy, as the administrator of the Estate of Michael Lamar Wright. The court action, arising from an underlying fatal shooting incident, seeks a declaration that Ascot has no duty to defend or indemnify Wesley Kensington under a commercial excess liability coverage form of the policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04064, Ascot Insurance Company v. Wesley Kensington Partners I, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 4:52 AM