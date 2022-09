New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Ascentium Capital. The suit takes aim at Locor Realty over an alleged loan default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05422, Ascentium Capital LLC v. Locor Realty Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2022, 4:26 PM