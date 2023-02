New Suit - Contract

Maynard, Cooper & Gale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ascentium Capital. The complaint pursues claims against Immediate Transport Systems and Ivelisse Caraballo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01597, Ascentium Capital LLC v. Immediate Transport Systems Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 2:58 PM