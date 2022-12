New Suit - Contract

Maynard, Cooper & Gale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Ascentium Capital. The suit, centered on an equipment finance agreement, targets Full Speed Auto Group and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07559, Ascentium Capital LLC v. Full Speed Auto Group Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 13, 2022, 3:43 PM