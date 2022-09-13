New Suit - Contract

Holland & Knight filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Ascentium Capital LLC. The suit, targeting Aligned Medical Group P.C. and Joel Stutzman, seeks to recover $75,000 in principal including accrued interest that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting under a loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03656, Ascentium Capital LLC v. Aligned Medical Group, P.C. et al.

Health Care

September 13, 2022, 4:55 PM