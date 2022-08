New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ascentium Capital. The suit concerns an equipment finance agreement between the plaintiff and defendant Kathryn Alcarez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07416, Ascentium Capital LLC v. Alcarez.

Banking & Financial Services

August 30, 2022, 6:24 PM