Ascent Global Logistics sued Polar Air Cargo for breach of contract on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over an allegedly damaged shipment of pork, was brought by Polsinelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00505, Ascent Global Logistics International LLC v. Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc.

May 09, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Ascent Global Logistics International, LLC

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/