New Suit

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman filed a lawsuit seeking Medicare reimbursement Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Ascension St. Vincent Randolph. The suit targets the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The case is 1:23-cv-00671, Ascension St. Vincent Randolph v. Becerra.

Health Care

April 18, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Ascension ST. Vincent Randolph

Plaintiffs

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement