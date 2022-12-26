Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel partner Kathleen Kaufmann Shih and William K. Andrews of Andrews Myers PC have stepped in to defend MasTec Power Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 10 in Texas Southern District Court by McGuireWoods on behalf of chemical manufacturer Ascend Performance Materials Operations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:22-cv-03932, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC v. MasTec Power Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

December 26, 2022, 1:00 PM