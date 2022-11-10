New Suit - Contract

McGuireWoods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit targeting MasTec Power Corp. Thursday in Texas Southern District Court for allegedly causing over $110 million in damages. The suit was brought on behalf of chemical manufacturer Ascend Performance Materials Operations, which accuses the defendant of failing to complete the construction of a power and steam facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03932, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC v. MasTec Power Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

November 10, 2022, 6:52 PM