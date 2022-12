New Suit - Trademark

Ascend Inc., an organization for Pan-Asian business professionals, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against We Ascend LLC on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Hodgson Russ, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the 'Ascend' mark to offer a confusingly similar 'Leadership Program.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10247, Ascend Inc. et al. v. We Ascend LLC.

New York

December 02, 2022, 7:53 PM