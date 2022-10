Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ellis & Winters on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic and Covidien to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Irons & Irons on behalf of Caroline Asby and Cody Ray Asby. The case is 4:22-cv-00125, Asby et al v. Medtronic, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 14, 2022, 6:18 PM