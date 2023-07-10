Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Pocahontas Coal Co. and other mining companies to West Virginia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Atkinson & Frampton on behalf of a former Pinnacle Mining employee who accuses the defendants of refusing to hire her despite her extensive experience due to gender bias. The case is 2:23-cv-00479, Asbury v. Pocahontas Coal Company, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 10, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Asbury

Plaintiffs

Atkinson & Frampton

defendants

Pocahontas Coal Company, LLC

United Coal Company LLC

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination