Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson removed a lawsuit against Pocahontas Coal Company Wednesday to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Atkinson & Frampton on behalf of Amanda Asbury. The case is 2:23-cv-00005, Asbury v. Pocahontas Coal Company LLC et al.

Energy

January 05, 2023, 11:01 AM