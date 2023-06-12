Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Monday removed a lawsuit against Arch Resources, a producer of iron ore and other metallurgical products used by steel manufacturers, and Mingo Logan Coal LLC to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Atkinson & Polak on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that she was not hired for several positions in the mining field due to gender bias. The case is 2:23-cv-00431, Asbury v. Arch Resources Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Asbury

Plaintiffs

Atkinson & Frampton

defendants

Arch Resources, Inc.

Mingo Logan Coal LLC

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination