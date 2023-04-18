Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Alexander L. Cheney, Charles Dean Cording and Todd G. Cosenza have entered appearances for members of Wells Fargo's board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 15 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott and Kehoe Law Firm on behalf of the Asbestos Workers Philadelphia Pension Fund, accuses the company of engaging in years of 'flagrant' discrimination toward Black and minority borrowers and employees, and conducting 'sham' interviews with job candidates that the company had no intention of actually hiring due to racial bias. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-01168, Asbestos Workers Philadelphia Pension Fund et al v. Scharf et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 18, 2023, 8:16 AM