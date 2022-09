Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Gaurav Bobby Kalra on behalf of Onnik Asatourian. The case is 2:22-cv-06440, Asatourian v. Union Pacific Railroad et al.