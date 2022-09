Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Radiant Global Logistics and Service By Air to Utah District Court. The suit was filed by Strong & Hanni on behalf of ASAP Freight and ASAP Transfer. The case is 2:22-cv-00637, ASAP Freight et al v. Radiant Global Logistics et al.

September 30, 2022, 2:04 PM