News From Law.com

Marriott filed its opening brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to reverse a certification ruling in a class action over a 2018 data breach that it said was "as wrong as it is consequential." The ruling is among the few class certification orders in a consumer data breach case, with another against Brinker pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

District of Columbia

September 27, 2022, 11:43 AM