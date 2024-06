News From Law.com

Midsize litigation firm Walden Macht & Haran has grown from just a few partners in 2015 to now about 50 lawyers and a gross revenue of about $40 million. Now the firm is ready to add another name partner: Milt Williams, who has been practicing at the firm since 2017. The firm, effectively now, will be named Walden Macht Haran & Williams, the firm said Thursday.

June 27, 2024, 9:00 AM