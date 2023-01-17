As Trump Faces Potential Criminal Charges, Nixon and Clinton...

News From Law.com

A Georgia special grand jury has finished its work investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes when trying to overturn the 2020 election results. While special grand juries cannot themselves issue indictments, they can recommend district attorneys do so. This and other recent news about Trump's mounting legal problems has led to a number of legal experts and political observers saying that Trump could soon be indicted.

District of Columbia

January 17, 2023, 1:46 PM