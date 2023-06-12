As Trials Ramp Up, Arnold & Porter Adds DLA Piper Litigator ...

News From Law.com

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer hired DLA Piper litigation and investigations partner Allissa Pollard as a partner in Houston, as the Am Law 100 firm continues to expand its Houston trial team as litigation continues to ramp up. "It is busy. Courts are back. there is still a backlog that everyone is trying to catch up on. I'm seeing things go to trial, certainly more than pre-COVID," said Pollard, who joined Washington, D.C.-based Arnold & Porter on Monday.

June 12, 2023

