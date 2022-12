News From Law.com

Judges and the broader legal community are waiting to see if a potential increase in appellate court caseloads is on the horizon as trial courts move through backlogs caused by the pandemic. Judge Richard Clifton, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, said judges on his court have speculated that there are more appeals ahead, though no signs of that trend have emerged yet.

California

December 22, 2022, 12:50 PM