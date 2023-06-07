As Tom Girardi Faces Prison, His Alleged Co-Conspirators Bec...

News From Law.com

With Tom Girardi facing prison, his alleged co-conspirators are targets -- particularly a former consultant and owner of Girardi Keese's largest lender. The Girardi Keese trustee wants to hire New York special counsel to monitor the bankruptcies of Joseph DiNardo, owner of California Attorney Lending II. And Edelson has alerted a federal judge to a "suspicious and potentially improper" text message in which former Girardi consultant Mohamed Eltaher appeared to threaten a client for money.

June 07, 2023, 5:29 PM

