As Teams Foothold Grows, Legal Gets a Handle on Collaboratio...

These days, platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack are giving attorneys fewer headaches. Despite lawyers' concerns over the volume of data collaboration tools create, these platforms' growing data management capabilities are fostering more mature e-discovery processes across the legal market, according to the 2022 Collaboration Data Benchmarking Report from Hanzo and The Association of Certified Ediscovery Specialists. The report is based on a survey of 62 legal professionals, 74% of whom came from either firms or corporate legal teams, with the remaining coming from legal service providers, consultancies, and educational or professional organizations.

December 01, 2022, 4:43 PM