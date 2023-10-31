As Stroock Plans Its End, Wind-Down Committee to Examine Lia...

News From Law.com

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan is planning a dissolution after months of protracted merger talks with multiple law firms and exits of lateral groups, according to sources and a firm email. The dissolution process of the 147-year-old New York-based firm will begin once the partnership at Hogan Lovells approves the pending Stroock hires, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. Law.com has reported that the hires are subject to a partnership vote at Hogan Lovells set to close on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

October 31, 2023, 9:23 AM

