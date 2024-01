News From Law.com

Plaintiffs firms that won some of Philadelphia's most valuable cases last year are bringing in Kline & Specter partner Charles Becker to defend their verdicts. Becker, considered one of Pennsylvania's preeminent appellate lawyers, has historically focused his work on cases that originated with Kline & Specter. But now he and the firm are broadening their post-trial work to meet a rising demand for quality appellate counsel.

Pennsylvania

January 31, 2024, 3:37 PM

