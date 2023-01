News From Law.com

Segmentation in the legal industry doesn't only benefit the top 50 law firms. Law firm clients are moving more price-sensitive practices down market to smaller firms, while specialized firms—those with 70% or more of their billable hours in a single practice—have recently outpaced their peers on multiple financial metrics, according to the latest State of the Legal Market.

January 11, 2023, 4:00 AM