As Reporters Disappear, Law Firm PR People Seek New Approach...

It's not your grandmother's legal marketing department. It's not even your mother's. The pandemic has, of course, changed the ways law firms market themselves, though "The Great Plague" is only one factor. After a fallow period at the height of the pandemic, legal marketing departments are growing again—as I write, more than 100 jobs have been posted in the last month on the Legal Marketing Association website—and job descriptions are getting more and more specific.

Georgia

March 15, 2023, 8:01 AM