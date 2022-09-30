As Regulators Turn Attention to S in ESG, So Does Big Law | ...

News From Law.com

There's been a lot of talk about the "E" part of ESG, as the country's top securities regulator is expected to finalize climate-related disclosures by the end of 2022. But what about the elusive "S" of that acronym? Now that the public comment period for climate-related disclosure has concluded, regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission are showing signs that they are shifting focus to the social aspects of ESG. And corporate lawyers at mega firms have taken notice, though they say regulatory standards remain unclear.

September 30, 2022, 2:07 PM