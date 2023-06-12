As Regulators Take Sharper Focus, Big Law Antitrust Practice...

News From Law.com

Demand has remained high in Big Law antitrust practices in the face of heightened regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and internationally, leading to heightened competition among elite law firms for top talent. As the Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and other regulators pursue an aggressive enforcement agenda, antitrust attorneys in litigation, regulatory and transactional practices continue to field calls from clients in a variety of sectors about how to navigate the current environment.

June 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

