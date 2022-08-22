As Public Comment Period Winds Down, Debate Heats Up Over AB...

News From Law.com

With less than 10 days left in the 90-day Notice and Comment period, the public appears split over whether the American Bar Association should make it optional for law schools to use admissions testing. To date, 27 comments have been posted regarding the proposed changes to Standard 503. Nineteen comments express support for removing the standardized testing requirement for admittance to law school and eight comments express opposition. However, one of those eight comments was endorsed by 51 people.

August 22, 2022, 12:51 PM